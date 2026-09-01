Alexa Bliss is dealing with a black eye following an unfortunate accident at home.

Bliss took to her Instagram Stories to share photos of the injury (see below), revealing that it happened after she got up to use the bathroom in the middle of the night and slipped, hitting her eye on the shower handle.

“Got up to pee in the middle of the night, slipped & hit my eye on the shower handle,” Bliss wrote. “Woke up like this.”

The injury comes just days before Bliss is scheduled to return to the ring at WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event on September 6 in Atlanta.

Bliss will team with Charlotte Flair and Tatum Paxley to take on Jade Cargill, Michin and B-Fab in a six-woman tag team match.

Before then, Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown will feature Flair and Paxley against WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid) in a non-title match. The episode was taped in advance.