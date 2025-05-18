Alexa Bliss is back on the scene after an extended break from WWE, and an additional brief hiatus following her long-awaited return.

In a new TMZ Sports interview, the women’s wrestling star noted she was banged up a bit after her first match back on the May 16 episode of WWE SmackDown, where she qualified for a spot in the women’s ladder match at WWE Money In The Bank 2025 on June 7.

“Great,” Bliss said when asked how she’s feeling after her in-ring return. “I got a couple of bruises, but I’m good.”

The former multi-time champion and her husband, musician Ryan Cabrera, became first-time parents on November 27, 2023, with the birth of their daughter, Hendrix Rouge. Bliss also opened up to TMZ Sports about how life has changed since welcoming their baby girl.

“I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” Bliss said when asked about motherhood.

Bliss also expressed appreciation for how accommodating WWE has been, especially when it comes to traveling with her daughter.

“They’ve been so great about letting me bring her on the road,” she noted. “She has her own little setup everywhere we go, and she absolutely loves it. It’s been amazing.”

When asked about the time off she received from WWE after giving birth, Bliss revealed that the company gave her plenty of space to bond with her daughter.

“They were fantastic about it,” she said. “I was able to spend a full year with her, and it was such a gift.”