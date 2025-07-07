– WWE Hall of Fame legends Bret Hart and Kurt Angle, as well as AEW star Penelope Ford, TNA International Champion Steve Maclin, pro wrestling legend Haku and former MLW star Janai Kai are the latest names to be officially announced for WrestleCon during WWE SummerSlam 2025 Weekend. The event is scheduled to take place on August 1 from 2-6pm and August 2 from 10am-2pm from the Newark Liberty International Airport Marriot in Newark, New Jersey. For more information, visit WrestleCon.com.

– WWE Hall of Fame legend Nikki Bella will be all over the place this week to help spread the word about the returning all-women’s premium live event, WWE Evolution 2, which takes place this coming Sunday night, July 13, 2025, from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. On Tuesday, July 8, Bella will appear on “Live! With Kelly and Mark,” and on Wednesday, July 9, the women’s wrestling legend will appear on hour three of “The Today Show.”

– Speaking of Nikki Bella, she and twin sister and fellow former WWE Hall of Fame legend Brie Bella welcomed current WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss as the guest on the latest episode of their official podcast, “The Nikki & Brie Show.” During the discussion, Bliss spoke about the legacy of Bray Wyatt, becoming a mother, her Royal Rumble return, and why she feels the women’s division in WWE is stronger than ever right now.

– Sheamus talks about the possibility of one final “banger” with John Cena before the current Undisputed WWE Champion retires during an in-depth interview with Peter Rosenberg on the latest installment of the “Cheap Heat” podcast.

– WWE has released a new promotional poster for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship match with Becky Lynch defending against Lyra Valkyria and Bayley at WWE Evolution on Sunday. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 7/13 for live WWE Evolution 2 results coverage.