WWE superstar Alexa Bliss recently spoke with the Miami Herald to hype up this weekend’s WrestleMania 37 pay per view, where the former five-time women’s champion will accompany the Fiend in his showdown against Randy Orton. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says she hopes her current character can be seen a little bit more:

Honestly, I don’t know what’s next, because if you told me a year ago that I’d be preparing for a match with Randy Orton at Fastlane, I wouldn’t believe ya. So I don’t know what’s next because anything can happen with WWE but I think it’d be fun to see this character in the ring a little bit more because we haven’t really seen that and we don’t really know what it’s capable of. So I think that would be fun to see.

On matching Bray Wyatt’s energy:

I think with this persona, it took after the first Firefly Fun House, when I was watching the first one back that I came in and I was talking, I remember thinking when I watched it back that I needed to match Bray [Wyatt’s] energy, you know? I don’t wanna be the weak link in the whole situation but with anything character developmental-wise, change between good guy, bad guy, anything like that, I always believe that you have to dive in head first and so that was kind of my mentality. Just dive in headfirst. It is better for everyone to reel you in than trying to bring the character out in you.

Full interview can be seen below. (H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)