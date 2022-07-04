Alexa Bliss made an appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin to discuss a wide range of topics including the character change she underwent while working with Bray Wyatt and the therapy storyline earlier this year. Here are the highlights:

Where she drew inspiration for her character:

“I jumped fully in with the amount of cult documentaries and the amount of different scary movies I would watch. So for me, I wanted to have my character have a bit of an identity crisis. That’s why I kind of reverted to a child mentality, because I know for me personally, to get real real about it, when I had my eating disorders, it was a traumatic thing for me. My brain went back to a childlike defense mechanism. I took part of that into my character. I remember thinking like, what did I like watching when I was a child? I liked watching the Big Comfy Couch. So I got the concept of having Lilly from the girl from The Comfy Couch’s doll, Molly. I took a lot of things from my childhood that I loved and brought that into the character. Then also I took a part of the movie, ‘The Orphan’, where the girl is like 30 posing as a child, and took that into the character as well. So there were a lot of things about my real interests and real things as a child that I actually brought into the dark Alexa character.”

Going to therapy in storyline to change her character:

“That was a pitch that I had pitched for a very long time. It was originally a different kind of therapy. I wanted to be taken away at Extreme Rules and then come back as a different version of the dark Alexa character. But obviously things changed and all that jazz, and I had to have surgery. So we were like, oh perfect amount of time to go away. Then we would give time for Extreme Rules to settle, and then come back to these therapy sessions. They were so much fun. Everyone knows I love acting. I love performing in that aspect. It’s something that I just always feel creatively fulfilled, and for me and my creative outlet, having the most fun I can, and it was so much fun. We had a good amount of creative control, but Vince was super awesome, and from what I’ve heard, he sat down for a few hours, wrote it all out, took the vision, and made it come to life.”

