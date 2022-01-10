Alexa Bliss is teasing the return of her dark character from The Fiend storyline.

As noted, tonight’s RAW will feature a look at Bliss’ journey back to RAW. Bliss took to Twitter this morning and posted a teaser for the new storyline.

“Dear Monday Night RAW, Starting tonight… she’s officially YOUR problem now. Good luck. [smiling face with horns emoji] [skull emoji] @WWE,” she wrote.

It’s believed that RAW will feature the first in a series of vignettes to promote Bliss’ return to the red brand, but that has not been confirmed.

Bliss has been away from WWE since losing to then-RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view on September 26. It was reported after the pay-per-view that Bliss would be taking “a few months” off due to sinus surgery. She noted on Twitter in late November that she needed “time to heal” when a fan asked about her return.

There’s been speculation on Bliss possibly returning with a new gimmick, or her old character. She was wrapping up the Lilly storyline the last time we saw her. There’s also speculation on Bliss possibly making her return in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match later this month.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Bliss’ full tweet below:

