Alexa Bliss Thinks It’s Time For More Women To Main Event Shows, Talks Favorite Moments In WWE

Former five-time WWE women’s champion Alexa Bliss and tag partner Nikki Cross were recent guests on Table Talk to discuss all things pro-wrestling. Highlights are below.

On some amazing moments she’s had in WWE throughout her career:

There’s been so many amazing moments,” Bliss said. “That’s the hard part. You know, I’ve been very fortunate with the opportunities that I’ve had with WWE, and I’ve been able to be champion at two WrestleManias, my first and second. I got to host WrestleMania [35]. There’s been a lot of firsts that I’ve been able to do with the company. I don’t know, I think every moment is the height of my career because, with WWE, you don’t know if those opportunities are ever going to come back. So, anytime that opportunity presents itself, you have to you know, take advantage of it, and treat it like the height of your career. And I think that’s kind of how I view it.

Says she thinks it’s time for WWE to allow more women to main event shows:

I think that’s one thing I would love to do is main event WrestleMania,” Bliss said. “You know, our women, the Women’s Evolution has done amazing things and it was a great accomplishment for every woman in the company for the women to main event WrestleMania. But I think it’s time to have more women as main events and see how that goes.

