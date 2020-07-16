Alexa Bliss To Interview Mystery Guest On WWE SmackDown

WWE issued the following press release announcing the addition of “A Moment of Bliss” segment for tomorrow’s episode of SmackDown, which includes a mystery guest. Details can be found below.

Alexa Bliss will roll out the red carpet for a marquee guest on “A Moment of Bliss” this Friday night. The identity of the guest remains a mystery but promises to have the blue brand abuzz.

Who will Bliss reveal as the mystery guest for the much-anticipated episode of “A Moment of Bliss?”