Alexa Bliss To Interview Mystery Guest On WWE SmackDown

WWE issued the following press release announcing the addition of “A Moment of Bliss” segment for tomorrow’s episode of SmackDown, which includes a mystery guest. Details can be found below.
Alexa Bliss will roll out the red carpet for a marquee guest on “A Moment of Bliss” this Friday night. The identity of the guest remains a mystery but promises to have the blue brand abuzz.
Who will Bliss reveal as the mystery guest for the much-anticipated episode of “A Moment of Bliss?”
- AEW Fight For The Fallen Results 7/15/2020
- Jon Moxley Retains Over Brian Cage After Taz Throws In The Towel, Darby Allin Returns
- Keith Lee Gets His NXT Title Side Plates, Jeff Hardy Asks Fans To Stop Sending Mail To His House
- WWE NXT Results 7/15/20
- Former NXT Star Makes AEW Debut At Fight for the Fallen
- Drew McIntyre Says He Had To Talk Heath Slater Into Making Raw Appearance: “Mentally He Has Moved On”
- Kevin Owens Reportedly Approached Vince McMahon Regarding The Lack Of Medical Masks At The Performance Center
- Chris Jericho Says He Never Had A Problem Working With Ryback, Lists WWE Stars Who Were A Little More Difficult
- New Details on What Happened During Matt Riddle’s WWE SmackDown Debut Segment
- EC3 On Whether He Regrets Signing With WWE, Says He Wishes He Could Have Faced Orton Or Cena, Creative Ideas Pitched and more
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury
- WWE to Release The Velveteen Dream Soon?