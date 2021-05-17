WWE has announced a new Alexa’s Playground segment with Alexa Bliss for tonight’s post-WrestleMania Backlash edition of RAW on the USA Network.

Bliss and Lilly will welcome new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina Snuka to the red brand on tonight’s show. This will be their first RAW appearance since winning the titles from Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on last Friday’s SmackDown on FOX.

WWE has not announced any other matches or segments for tonight’s RAW. Remember to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

Below is WWE’s announcement on Bliss, Natalya and Snuka, which incorrectly notes that Snuka and Natalya won the titles at the pay-per-view:

Alexa Bliss welcomes the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya & Tamina onto Alexa’s Playground At WrestleMania Backlash, Natalya & Tamina took their place on the top of the mountain when they overcame the dominant Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax to become the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions! Tonight, the new titleholder tandem will travel from their moment of glory right into the twisted darkness of Alexa’s Playground. For weeks, Little Miss Bliss (or more specifically her friend Lilly) has set her demented gaze on an unknown Superstar, going so far as to get an up-close look at the Six-Women’s Tag Team Match last week on the red brand. What, if anything, is her interest in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions? Will the subject of her interest finally be revealed? Don’t miss Monday Night Raw, tonight at 8/7 C on USA.

