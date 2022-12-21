WWE superstar and former five-time women’s champion Alexa Bliss released a video on her social media accounts alerting fans to be on the lookout for fake accounts, an issue that she’s encountered in the past. See Bliss’s message below where she tells fans to make sure they are only following and communicating with her verified accounts.

Please stop talking to fake accts – I hate that ONCE AGAIN I have to say this… pic.twitter.com/sOp1VSzCG4 — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) December 21, 2022

WWE has released the latest edition of their “Canvas 2 Canvas” series, this time featuring artist Rob Schamberger’s work highlighting Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The caption reads, “The Honorary Uce and The Prizefighter are seemingly destined to fight forever! The best friends-turned-bitter rivals have had one of WWE’s most hot-and-cold relationships ever as artist Rob Schamberger explores the never-ending fight in his latest addition to his Rivalry Series.”