Alexa Bliss weighed in on the viral confrontation between Tom Brady and Logan Paul at Fanatics Fest, offering her thoughts on the possibility of the rivalry eventually making its way to WWE.

Speaking with TMZ Sports (see video below), Bliss was asked about the heated exchange between the NFL legend and the WWE Superstar, as speculation continues about whether the real-life incident could evolve into an in-ring storyline.

Bliss said she enjoys seeing athletes and celebrities step into the world of WWE because it gives them a firsthand appreciation for just how physically demanding the business really is.

“I think it’s always fun when someone comes into our world because then they learn how difficult it actually is and how intense it actually is,” Bliss said. “And, you know, because a lot of people that come from other backgrounds and everything, have amazing athletic ability. But nothing prepares your body for what goes on in WWE, especially my first day. My first day, I was not prepared and it’s a rude awakening.”

Bliss also admitted she’d be excited to see Brady get involved, praising the celebrities who fully commit themselves to learning the craft, including Logan Paul and Bad Bunny.

“I think it’d be awesome,” she continued. “I’m always excited with anybody that comes into our world and because you learn a lot of respect for it and you learn how difficult it is and to see people come in and people like Bad Bunny who they came in and was so respectful took it seriously, trained hard. Logan’s come in, he’s trained hard like there’s so many people that come in and embrace it and you know whenever anyone else comes into our world and fully embraces it. It’s always fun.”