MLW superstar and current heavyweight champion Alexander Hammerstone issued a short statement on his Twitter account announcing the release of a five-track music album, which The Hammer reveals is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, and Soundcloud. The champ adds that he performs under the moniker Blown Away Luna.

He writes, “Jamming along to the song, Fantasy, off my album I’ve released 5 tracks on Apple Music, Spotify, sound cloud. Available now under Blown Away Luna. Az musician or singer interested in taking this project live? Message me.”

Aside from his music ventures Hammerstone has been killing it in MLW since his arrival in 2018. He was the inaugural National Openweight champion before dethroning the powerful Jacob Fatu at MLW SuperFight back in 2021.