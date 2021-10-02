MLW superstar Alexander Hammerstone recently spoke with Forbes to hype up his world title matchup against current champion Jacob Fatu at tonight’s Fightland event from Philadelphia, a bout that the Hammer calls the biggest of his career thus far. Highlights from the interview are below.

Calls world title match against Fatu the biggest of his career:

Yes, I definitely do [feel this is the biggest match of my life]. After over a decade in this business I’m finally getting an opportunity at the world title. Not only that MLW is providing a huge platform and the buzz is unreal. This will without a doubt be the most eyes on me.

How bodybuilding helped him as a wrestler:

Bodybuilding translates in one way above all else. Discipline. To be successful in bodybuilding it takes a whole new level of discipline. You have to get comfortable with some suffering and that has allowed me to push myself when training for wrestling even harder.

Says Fatu has been a great champion: