MLW superstar and new world heavyweight champion Alexander Hammerstone took to Twitter this evening to provide fans with an update on the injury he sustained last weekend during the promotion’s taping in Philadelphia.

Hammerstone landed awkwardly on his ankle after nailing Jacob Fatu, who he defeated at the event, with a pump kick. The Hammer says that while nothing is broken, it is still unknown if any ligaments were torn.

He writes, “A lot of people keep asking for an injury update. I did get x-rays and nothing was broken. However the swelling was still too intense to tell if anything completely torn. That said I am able to walk around and am doing everything I can to accelerate the healing process.”

MLW issued their own statement on Hammerstone’s injury yesterday. Check out his tweet below.