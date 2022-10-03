Major League Wrestling’s top star, Alexander Hammerstone, has reached a new milestone for the promotion.

One year ago the Hammer captured the MLW Heavyweight championship from Jacob Fatu, which ended Fatu’s epic 819-day title reign, the longest in company history. Hammerstone now has the second longest reign at 366 days and counting, and has successfully defended the big belt seven times.

The official MLW Twitter account shared a photo celebrating Hammerstone’s accomplishment. You can check it out below.