MLW Heavyweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone is cleared to return to the ring.

The Hammer sustained a minor groin injury during the War Chamber matchup last month and had been out of action ever since. A report had surfaced stating that the fear was that the champ completely tore his groin in the match, but it ended up not being as bad as originally thought.

Hammerstone took to Twitter to announce the news of his return, adding that he can take bookings as soon as this weekend.

“Cleared to wrestle. Accepting bookings for this upcoming weeekend may12-14. Dm for inquiries.”

Hammerstone has held the MLW Heavyweight Championship for over two years after dethroning Jacob Fatu back in 2021.