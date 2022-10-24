MLW Heavyweight champion Alexander Hammerstone recently joined The Wrassingh Show for an in-depth conversation about his career thus far, how he is grateful for all of the experiences he’s had, and mainly, how getting denied from WWE was the “kick in the ass” he needed and helped put him on the path he is on now. Highlights from the interview are below.

On WWE turning him down:

“[I’m not the type to] get to a certain point and then they look back with this bitter attitude of, ‘Hey, those guys slept on me when they had the chance.’ It’s not like that –- when they had the chance to sign me, I might have shown that raw potential. But I hadn’t begun to flourish. I hadn’t started proving what I’m capable of –- I was just raw potential.”

Says WWE turning him down helped get him on his current path:

“Getting turned away might have been that kick in the ass that stuck me on the path I’m on now.”

Says he is very grateful for his past experiences:

“For the time being, I’m grateful for everything that’s happened the way it’s happened because it’s, it’s carved me into the wrestler I am today.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)