Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that National Openweight champion Alexander Hammerstone will provide a medical update on tomorrow’s episode of Fusion following an attack by Contra Unit on last week’s program. Details are below.

What is the status of the reigning National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone?

Major League Wrestling today confirmed we’ll have a medical update on Hammerstone this Wednesday November 25 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series, FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, Pluto TV. Learn more about where to watch.

Additionally, MLW can confirm Alex Hammerstone will speak exclusively with Rich Bocchini on MLW FUSION tomorrow night at 7pm ET.

While initial reports were promising, league officials can confirm the National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone was taken to the hospital late Wednesday night, following attack by CONTRA.

A source has confirmed Hammerstone’s injuries appear to be “significant.”