Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Alexander Hammerstone will defend the heavyweight title against Battle Riot IV winner Jacob Fatu at the February 4th SuperFight event from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Full details, including what other MLW stars are set to compete, can be found below.

(PHILADELPHIA) — Major League Wrestling today announced Alex Hammerstone vs. Jacob Fatu for the World Heavyweight Championship at MLW SuperFight’23 on Saturday, February 4 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

The card is an MLW TV taping, airing nationwide in the US and in over 60 countries around the world.

The biggest rivalry in MLW is finally getting the rematch to the biggest title fight in MLW history as Hammerstone vs. Fatu 2 is set to main event SuperFight’23, an event worthy of such a colossal championship clash.

Having won Battle RIOT IV in New York City last year, Fatu secured a title shot anytime, anywhere and with the date and location confirmed, Fatu and Hammerstone rumble for the biggest prize in the sport on the line.

Emerging as rivals during CONTRA Unit’s reign of terror in MLW, it would be the unlikely hero Hammerstone rising up from arrogant rulebreaking Dynasty founding member to the man leading MLW into war to finally topple the international cabal.

Winning Battle RIOT III and fast-tracking a monumental title versus title bout at FIGHTLAND’21, then-National Openweight Champion Hammerstone would endure a ferocious fight from Fatu only to roar back and defeat the “Samoan Smashing Machine” and take the belt.

Since then, Hammerstone has been riding a thunderbolt as World Heavyweight Champion, defeating a who’s who of challengers from Davey Richards to Richard Holliday as well as top ranked international threats.

Along the way Fatu has rampaged through MLW, crushing CONTRA after a falling out and uniting his family and friends to form the popular Samoan SWAT Team. Stacking high-profile wins en route to winning Battle RIOT IV, the collision course is now set for the league’s two greatest to battle for a second time.

Will Fatu dethrone the mighty Hammerstone and take back the World Heavyweight Championship?

Will Hammerstone prove he is truly the greatest MLW World Heavyweight Champion the league’s 20-year history?

Find out LIVE Saturday night, February 4th at MLW SuperFight’23 in Philadelphia!

Major League Wrestling returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Saturday, February 4. Buy tickets at http://MLW2300.com.

CARD:

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (Champion) vs. Jacob Fatu

Some of the wrestlers and talent signed to compete and appear include:

John Hennigan

Real1

Microman

Women’s World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie

Alex Kane and the Bomaye Fight Club

Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Mance Warner

World Middleweight Champion Lince Dorado

Davey Richards

Samoan SWAT Team

Sam Adonis

Rickey Shane Page

Delirious

Calvin Tankman

Billie Starkz

La Estrella

Cesar Duran

The FBI

Plus MORE!

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

