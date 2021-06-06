Pro-wrestling star and current free agent Axel Tischer (fka Alexander Wolfe in WWE) was a recent guest on the Wrestling Inc. Daily to discuss a multitude of topics, including his thoughts on former NXT referee Drake Wuertz and the controversies that surrounded him following his WWE release. Highlights are below.

Says he’s known Drake since 2010:

“I’ve known Drake since 2010. One of my first wXw matches was against him. I know back in the day he had the alcohol addiction problems, but he got better. I have a different opinion than all the guys that want to s–t on him.”

Says Drake is allowed to believe whatever he wants politically:

“It doesn’t matter how he believes in politics or whatever. And this is very important because right now America is such a divided country because of politics, because of the election last year, because of all the bulls–t going around with COVID and all the stuff you see on television and what got promoted. Everybody should have the freedom of choice, what you want to do, what you want to believe.”

Think Drake should have kept those things to himself and explains that him voicing his opinion is bad for WWE, which is a publicly traded company:

“Of course, I haven’t seen anything [with Drake], and he was always great to me. When he did something like this, it’s probably like, ‘Okay, shut the f–k up. If you believe in that, if you like to think that, if you believe in what somebody calls a conspiracy, that’s good. That’s awesome. But keep it to yourself. You also need to know that when you work for a publicly traded company, it’s okay to be open and express your mind because it’s the First Amendment, but know that you could get yourself in trouble. Let’s say he posts something about politics. You probably have some guys that would agree but you’ll also have more guys possibly that disagree with you. So you have 50% of your followers kind of, you know, [upset]. So you have to know you damaged yourself. Even if you think there’s some guys out there that share my opinion about a political topic or something, know some people are right on the other side.

Thinks Drake might have fallen too hard down the rabbit hole:

“I hear Drake is a big supporter of working against child trafficking. I think I speak for everybody when I say nobody thinks that’s a good thing. It’s a horrible thing. And if you get deep into it, you probably get f–ked up in your brain. If you’re in that rabbit hole, you probably see something everywhere. Maybe he got too deep in it, I don’t know, but you cannot bring that to work. You are a professional athlete, a professional worker for this company. You have to be professional. If somebody wants to get the vaccine, that’s their choice. If nobody wants the vaccine, it’s fine, it’s their honest opinion. But you cannot tell somebody that wants to get it, ‘Don’t get it.’ Let it be.”