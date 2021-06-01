Alexander Wolfe recently spoke with Fightful Select and revealed that he didn’t exactly know that his WWE contract was confirmed to be expiring ahead of time.

Wolfe was reported as being released back in May along with several more WWE NXT cuts, but he has since clarified that he wasn’t actually “released” as his contract was expiring on June 15 anyway.

In an update, Wolfe noted in this new interview that the contract expiring was a bit of a surprise. Wolfe previously told WWE officials he would prefer to return to Europe to work for the NXT UK brand. He had brief discussions with Triple H several months before the contract was to expire, but never heard back until he was let go last month.

Stay tuned for more from Wolfe.

