Pro-wrestling star Alexander Wolfe recently spoke with Sport1 to discuss a number of different subjects, including how WWE initially had a segment for SANITY at Wrestlemania 35 but the plans were scrapped at the last moment. Hear Wolfe’s full thoughts on the topic below.

Says SANITY was set to work WrestleMania 35 but got told at the last minute they weren’t going to be used:

I would have loved to play at the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania. At WrestleMania 35 we would have had a job in the match Shane McMahon vs. The Miz. We had pitched the idea to intervene and catch Miz doing a jump stunt that he had planned. We were already on site in New York, we were told to come to the stadium for the rehearsals – and on the way there it was said: ‘Guys, it won’t work, go home’.

Calls the moment a kick in the balls: