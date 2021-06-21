Pro-wrestling star and current free agent Alexander Wolfe recently spoke with WrestleTalk about his time in WWE, most notably how the former NXT tag champion believes it is important to build a relationship with chairman Vince McMahon, and how certain people are too afraid of McMahon’s persona to treat him like a real person. Hear his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Believes people are too afraid of Vince McMahon’s persona to treat him like a person:

“I think a lot of people are too afraid of the persona of Vince McMahon to actually treat him like a real person, like a real human being, and I think that’s what he wants. Of course everybody hears about the crazy stories how this man behaves and what he does, obviously he has to shave the beard so the beard will not win. Something like that. Possible, but we all kind of have a certain amount of weird stuff we do in our days.”

Believes that McMahon can halts a star’s push after losing interest in them as a performer:

“The thing is, I believe it’s not about just being perfect or just doing everything perfect. I think it’s when he sees something he doesn’t like, he loses interest. And you have to understand that this person is 24/7 in wrestling. He barely sleeps, as everybody knows, I don’t know it personally but that’s what everybody hears. And he has his dos and don’ts and blah blah blah. But he’s been in the wrestling business for almost his entire life. And especially at a higher age and everything, you cannot function like it was in your 40s or 50s I guess. And I always try to find an understanding for a situation before I bury something, and that’s the best scenario with that.”

On building a relationship with McMahon:

When we came to SmackDown, he wasn’t around. So we tried to say hello and, ‘Thank you for the opportunity, what do you want to see?’, because a lot of people told me before you have to build up a relationship with the boss because he wants to have that. And I totally understand it because you want to work with people together you trust and you feel emotionally connected. So when he doesn’t know you, you’re just another employee, but when he wants to know you, how to show you on the telly, this is your character, blah blah blah. And you have to know. You have to know what you can do, what you should not do, what he hates, what he likes. But you need to know it from the horse’s mouth because you can’t ask a producer or whatever, probably a guy who’s afraid to get fired next week because he sneezed in a meeting or whatever. So you have to ask him, but you have to ask him in person.”