Pro-wrestling star and current free agent Axel Tischer (fka as Alexander Wolfe) spoke with Fightful about his recent departure from WWE, how he felt about it, and whether he knew it was coming shortly after the company split him up from Imperium. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he didn’t need a lot of time to lapse to get over being let go by WWE:

I wasn’t too much down after the message. I was a little flustered and sour, but I had a nice conversation with the office on the phone and it was a business decision. I fully understand that, even if it sucks because it’s me. I didn’t need a lot of time to digest it. I’m in the mood of, it sucks to not make that much money with sitting at home or having one or two days or work. In the end, sometimes you have to be forced into a better way or someone has to show you a way or a destiny. I’m in a good mood and positive about my future,” Tischer told Fightful in an interview.

The conversation he had with the office after being split from Imperium:

It was a surprise. I knew about the split the day before. On Tuesday, everything happened on television. The day after, I got a call from the WWE office and I was positive about it because I knew my contract was coming up. I was asking if I could move back to Europe and continue my work with NXT UK. I wanted to move back for family reasons. They probably fulfilled my wish without signing me to a new contract. It turned out what I wanted, but it was shocking to me as I was thinking we were going to talk about [moving] and it was shocking. ‘Hey, we let you go, we’re not firing you, but we won’t renew your contract due to the pandemic. Global travel is not possible.’ I don’t know (why they wouldn’t have me do NXT UK). The investment wasn’t worth it anymore? I would agree to disagree. It’s their decision. If they want to save money because I wasn’t on a good contract, that’s their decision and I’m good with it. I’m sure I will find another place where I can express myself more and better and where the value of my talent is more appreciated.

Says he tried to speak with Triple H on multiple occasions but he’s always busy: