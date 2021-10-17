WWE star Ali issued a short statement on his Twitter earlier today hyping up his showdown with Mansoor at this Thursday’s Crown Jewel pay per view in Saudi Arabia.

The former RETRIBUTION leader reminds fans that despite his differences with Mansoor he is happy that they are making history as the first two muslims to face each other on a WWE pay per view. The duo were tagging together but Ali turned on Mansoor after their loss to the Hurt Business on last week’s episode of Raw.

Ali writes, “though i wish some of the circumstances were different, i’m still thankful that for the first time ever two muslims will have a singles match on a wwe ppv. i’m thankful that for one night, @KSAMANNY and i get to be what we wanted to see growing up.”