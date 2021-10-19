WWE star Ali (fka Mustafa Ali) took to Twitter earlier today to announce that he will be donating his pay from this Thursday’s Crown Jewel to a charity of his choosing. The former leader of RETRIBUTION battles Mansoor in singles-action at the event, which takes place from the Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Ali writes, “Earnings from the 10/21 event will be donated to charity.”

This marks Ali’s first matchupfor one of WWE’s Saudi Arabia shows. Meanwhile Mansoor has yet to be defeated in Saudi Arabia, and even won the 2019 Greatest Royal Rumble at the Super Showdown show.