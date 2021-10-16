WWE star Ali took to Twitter shortly after last night’s SmackDown on FOX to promote his match against former tag team partner Mansoor at this Thursday’s Crown Jewel pay per view. Ali was unhappy with WWE after commentators Michael Cole and Pat McAfee failed to mention his match in the Crown Jewel rundown.

He writes, “just a reminder, this match is also taking place at #WWECrownJewel despite not being promoted at all at the end of #SmackdownonFS1.”

Ali turned on Mansoor after the duo’s loss to Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander on Raw.