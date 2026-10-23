Alice Crowley agreed to work dates for Scott D'Amore without knowing they would take her to Arena México. She expected a Maple Leaf Pro booking, then learned she would represent the promotion in CMLL's Women's Grand Prix.

Speaking with Fightful's Luis Pulido, Crowley explained that D'Amore initially asked whether she was available without identifying the event. When he later told her she was going to Mexico for CMLL, the scale of the opportunity caught her by surprise.

Crowley credited D'Amore with making the appearance possible and said she was grateful to represent Maple Leaf Pro. She takes Taylor Rising's place in the Grand Prix, which is scheduled for October 23 at Arena México.