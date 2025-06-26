On Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Mark Briscoe took a jab at MJF, mocking him by saying he has a “teeny tiny kosher pickle.” The crowd quickly ran with the insult, erupting into a loud “kosher pickle” chant.

Following the segment, MJF’s girlfriend Alicia Atout responded on social media, playfully defending him. She confirmed that while MJF does, in fact, have a “kosher pickle,” it is not “teeny tiny.”

Woah woah woah. Let’s get one thing straight. It’s absolutely a kosher pickle but it’s definitely not tiny. 😇 @The_MJF — Alicia Atout (@AliciaAtout) June 26, 2025

The next episode of AEW Collision will air on Thursday, June 26th, and will be a taped broadcast. A championship bout has been officially announced for the show.

After TNT Champion Adam Cole issued an open challenge to any member of The Don Callis Family, Josh Alexander stepped up to accept. Their title match is now confirmed for the episode.

Also set for the show, Big Bill will team up with Bryan Keith to face the pairing of Christian Cage and ROH World Television Champion Nick Wayne.

Additionally, there will be an in-ring confrontation between The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum) and FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler), following The Outrunners’ bold statement against FTR on the June 21st Collision.

You can check out the updated lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Collision below:

* Kyle O’Reilly vs. Kyle Fletcher

* Skye Blue vs. Queen Aminata

* Templario & Brody King vs. Rocky Romero & Hechicero

* Big Bill & Bryan Keith vs. Nick Wayne & Christian Cage

* Adam Cole vs. Josh Alexander (TNT Title)

And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for AEW Dynamite 300 below:

* Kota Ibushi vs. Kazuchika Okada

* TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa