— Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) made his return on this week’s episode of AEW Collision, just one day after tying the knot with Alicia Atout.

MJF crashed the main event between Mark Briscoe and Konosuke Takeshita, blindsiding Briscoe and costing him the match.

Atout later took to Twitter with a playful jab at her new husband, writing,

“Nah, that’s cool. I didn’t want to go on a honeymoon with my new husband anyway. @The_MJF”

MJF is now set to clash with Briscoe at AEW All Out 2025 on September 20 in Toronto.

— AEW has added a new match to this week’s episode of Dynamite on TBS.

Toni Storm will go one-on-one with Skye Blue in a non-title Philadelphia Street Fight, a bout made official following Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision.

You can check out the updated lineup for the September 10th edition of AEW Dynamite below:

* Philadelphia Street Fight: Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue

* Hangman Page vs. Josh Alexander

* Shelton Benjamin vs. Ricochet

* Mercedes Mone & Emi Sakura vs. Riho & Alex Windsor

— And finally, Alex Windsor is the featured guest on this week’s episode of Hey! (EW) with RJ City. You can check that out below: