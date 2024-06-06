Alicia Atout is “#AllElite.”

The former MLW broadcast team member, who has appeared for AEW in the past at the original ALL IN event before the company’s launch and the first AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view, made the announcement this week.

On Wednesday night, Atout wrote via Instagram, “Cat’s out of the bag. I’m beyond excited to officially announce I’m ALL ELITE. See you every Wednesday, babyyyyy.”

She would go on to conduct her first backstage interview as part of her new gig, which saw her talk with ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe about joining Konosuke Takeshita as a participant in the TNT Championship Ladder Match at AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024.