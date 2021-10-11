During her interview with WINCLY, Alicia Atout spoke on why it’s unlikely that she’ll continue to wrestle following her match with Salina De La Renta. Here’s what she had to say:

I think it was you I told in an interview, I will never wrestle. I’ve said it multiple times. It got to the point where Salina de la Renta and I had caused such a crazy fuss online, and we thought, what do we bring this to you? How do we settle our differences? So we decided to have a pay-per-view on our page, which did incredibly well, and a lot of people thought when we announced this, oh, there’s gonna be no moves. It’s gonna be just cheap gear, if gear at all, bra and panties, blah blah blah. No, no, no, we did entrances. I had gear done for it. We went all out. She taught me moves. I was bruised all over. I still can’t sit properly because I bruised my tailbone. It’s been a week and a half. It was serious. I wrestled, but at the same time, as much fun as it was, I am not cut out for this at all. I’m a baby. I bruise like a peach. I hurt for way too long. I have this skin disease where if you’re scratching your bruise, it gets really, really big, and it just won’t go away for weeks and weeks. It just doesn’t make sense for me. It was fun. We might do it in the future as a monthly thing, just her and I, but by no means am I taking wrestling bookings or anything, so I would not call myself a wrestler. However, I have wrestled. I would love to be a manager. I’ll slap some people around for sure. Some people deserve it, but in terms of wrestling them, probably not. I’m gonna call the doctor in a couple of days if my tailbone doesn’t heal up because I literally can’t sit properly. It is horrible, and every time you sneeze or cough, it sucks.