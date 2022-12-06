MLW backstage reporter Alicia Atout recently joined Wrestling Inc. for an in-depth conversation about her time with the promotion, which included Atout discussing her decision to make the jump to MLW from AEW, and why MLW suits her so much better. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On making the move to MLW from AEW:

At this point, I feel really good about it, because I know with other companies a lot of stuff can be thrown their way, especially when it comes to talent, and then it’s easier for them to just get rid of talent. I was in a very interesting position where we were trying to figure out new roles and new ways to approach things and angles. And rather than MLW just saying, “Ah, this doesn’t work, let’s just toss it,” they were willing to listen and brainstorm and really go behind the scenes with me so we could find somewhere that made sense and something that made sense, and I appreciate that so much. So now we have “MLW Insider,” which has just been so much fun for me to host. Every single week I get to deliver all of the news, exclusives, and announcements for show talent before anyone else even knows.

How MLW allows her to be a mouthpiece and a personality: