During her appearance on WINCLY, Alicia Atout spoke on which wrestlers she would like to see get signed by MLW. Here’s what she had to say:

Someone who has been absolutely crushing it as of late is Lady Frost. I’ve known her for a minute, and she’s just a very good soul, and I’d like to get to know her more. I think bringing her in would be really fun. Someone I did want them to bring in was actually Holidead, and they did. That was amazing. That was a check off the list. I’ve known her for forever. There’s so many names I could throw around, it’s wild. Ray Lyn, I think, would be such a fun addition. She is just a little spark of energy and I would love to see her. Lyn would be really cool to see in there. I could go on and on. There’s just so much talent out there that deserves a spotlight, and now we have this new platform to give that. I know I’m just looking forward to the announcements. I’ve been texting Court [Bauer], ‘Hey, what’s new?’ I’m excited.

Credit: WINCLY.