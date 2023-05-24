Alicia Fox isn’t done in the wrestling industry yet.

The former WWE star and one-time Divas Champion spoke with MuscleManMalcolm about this topic, where she revealed some of her plans now that she is no longer affiliated with “the machine.” Fox, who claims that she is pissed off about a lot of things, says she plans to training with Booker T to shake off some ring rust.

This is what I’m gonna do, I’m ready to go knock some ring dust off with Booker (T). Yeah, and then go work a program — the machine said that (I was done). I never said that. Girl, this appearance has been eye-opening but the whole time I’m like, I never said that, I didn’t put my face on that alumni, I didn’t do that. I never said that, I never said that. My bags are still packed, I’m still pissed about it.

Fox then lays down a plan that involves visiting her good friends Trinity (fka Naomi) and Mercedes (fka Sasha Banks) before name dropping the “forbidden door.”

So this is what I’m thinking, so I talked to Booker and Sharmell (Huffman) and I was like, okay, and then we’ll go knock at Trin’s house and then we’ll go knock at Sasha’s house and then, everyone’s like yeah, right? If that’s the forbidden door. Is it?… Okay then, well that’s the plan.

One person who will be excited to hear Fox lacing up her boots is AEW star Saraya, who said in a recent interview that Fox was one of the most underrated women’s wrestlers of this era. You can read her comments on that here.

