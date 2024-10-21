Vix Crow, formerly known as Alicia Fox in WWE, recently spoke with Scott Johnson of the Going Ringside podcast for an interview promoting her upcoming in-ring return at the Title Match Wrestling: Ladies Night Out 14 event on December 1.

During the discussion, the women’s wrestling veteran spoke about watching the rise of “The Juggernaut” Jordynne Grace in TNA Wrestling as of late, and how she is ready for their match at the upcoming 12/1 show.

“So, I have this match, December 1st against Jordynne Grace,” Crow stated during her in-studio interview. “She’s a new up-and-coming generation superstar.”

Crow continued, “During the pandemic, I watched a lot of TNA, I watched a lot of wrestling. Seeing Jordynne Grace have that young baby face and then seeing her develop into a superstar. I mean, she’s made so many appearances on WWE. We talked about this a few months ago, there’s a lot of logistics that go on and then scheduling and then, you know, if someone’s going to the moon, you don’t want to just pause that.”

