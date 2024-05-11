Alicia Taylor is officially part of the blue brand.

As noted, the former WWE NXT ring announcer has been called up to the WWE main roster to serve as the ring announcer for WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Following the 5/10 episode of SmackDown in Wilkes-Barre, PA., Taylor reflected on making her official blue brand debut.

“[It was] incredible,” Taylor said. “I’m glad that I got through one of them. [Laughs] I couldn’t tell if it was my caffeine intake or anxiety or what it was, but before the show, I was like, ‘ah, let’s do it. Let’s go. Let’s f’n go!’ [Laughs].”

Taylor also reflected on her NXT Farewell earlier this week, noting Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Shawn Michaels tried to make her cry they were so nice.

“The other night [at] NXT, my last NXT, they tried to make me cry.” Taylor said. “I’m a gangster, okay, I can’t be crying. I’m not gonna lie, they brought a little tear. It was special. It was really special. NXT is such a special place, and like you said, Shawn Michaels and Triple H. I’ve always been really close with Triple H and both of them. Shawn, he’s done a great job of taking over NXT and helping it grow to what it is today. It’s just all really special.”

Check out the complete Alicia Taylor post-SmackDown interview from 5/10 via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.