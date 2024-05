Alicia Taylor is headed to the WWE main roster.

According to Fighful Select, the NXT ring announcer will be moving to one of the main brands post-Backlash. This comes after Mike Rome got moved to NXT. Taylor has been with WWE since 2019 and has been ring announcing for NXT since then. The report does not specify what brand she will be on, or how it will work in rotation with Samantha Irvin.

