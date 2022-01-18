IMPACT star Alisha Edwards recently appeared on the House of Hardcore podcast to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including when she first signed with the promotion back in 2017, and how she was a huge advocate for the Knockouts Ultimate X match at Hard To Kill. Highlights from the interview are below.

Recalls getting into IMPACT back in 2017:

“It was 2017. I think that was when they were booking for the Knockouts Knockdown. I would say that right before that, they kind of had an idea for bringing me in for the angle with Davey (Richards) and Angel (Angelina Love). I think the Knockouts Knockdown PPV was around the same time. The boss situation was when Karen & Jeff (Jarrett) came along. Me and Karen had a good relationship. She was the one who pushed for me to get signed at that time, so I was really in the right place at the right time.”

On getting signed at the Knockouts Knockdown PPV:

“The Knockouts Knockdown was the PPV where they officially signed me to a contract. That was at the same time as me and Eddie (Edwards) vs Angel and Davey. What we did in that angle kind of put the icing on the cake for me to get a contract because that was the third time I tried to get a contract with them.”

Says she pushed for the Knockouts Ultimate X match to happen:

“Jordynne came up to me and said, ‘I think they’re thinking about doing a women’s one.’ I said, ‘Yeah, right. At that time, another thing I added to my resume was I started to work out and put more work into that. I wanted to personally see if I could do it myself. I know a lot of people, including Scott (D’Amore), would say that they might think I’m the least athletic one out of the Knockouts. I went up to Scott and said, ‘If I can cross from here to here, can we have an all girls one.’ That was another reason I was a little disappointed that I wasn’t part of the match because I thought that was the application to be involved in the match. I actually climbed up and went to the X just to show them that the girls can do it too, and hopefully we could get that spot on the PPV. Fast forward six months later, and it’s the first ever (female) Ultimate X match at Hard to Kill.”

