The field is officially set for the return of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

WWE NXT has announced all 14 teams that will compete in this year’s tournament, which is scheduled to get underway on Tuesday’s episode.

The field includes BirthRight’s Uriah Connors and Stacks, Mini Vikingo and Chaz “Starboy” Hall, Fraxiom’s Nathan Frazer and Axiom, DarkState’s Cutler James and Osiris Griffin, Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno, and Los Americanos’ Rayo Americano and Bravo Americano.

The Creed Brothers, Julius Creed and Brutus Creed, are also part of the tournament, along with The Tokyo Bad Boys’ Kento and Takuma, Sean Legacy and Dorian Van Dux, Harley Riggins and Jax Presley, Shido Ash and Viktor Zanov, and Hank Walker and Tank Ledger.

Rounding out the field are NXT Tag Team Champions The Vanity Project, represented by Ricky Smokes and Brad Baylor, and AAA Tag Team Champions The Wagner Brothers, El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. and Galeno.

Both sets of reigning champions will receive first-round byes in the tournament.

The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will officially begin on Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Tuesday night at 8/7c for live WWE NXT Results coverage.