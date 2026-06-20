TNA Wrestling seems to have had a torrid time of things in the last week. It clearly has not been storylined and whilst it has been wildly chaotic to anyone watching from afar, it has not been entertaining.

A Wednesday press release from the company announced that the promotion would be trimming its workforce, and that naturally resulted in numerous backstage departures – but some of those departures have been quite hard hitting, high profile and very unexpected. Head of creative, Tommy Dreamer, was let go as was producer Sami Callihan and they were far from alone. Having fielded multiple talent requests to be released over the past month and a bit, granting them saw former Impact and Knockouts World Champion Tessa Blanchard depart, as well as fellow former Impact World Champion Steve Maclin leave.

Many speculated that this may have been the driver for what could only be described as a ‘change of direction’, as further creative department names quickly went as well. It is likely unrelated to this spate of departures, but earlier in the year Myla Grace and Dani Luna were also granted their own releases after requests went in. Further reports abound that WWE are very interested in taking on current TNA World Champion Mike Santana in a way that suggests they are trying to cherry pick the potential jackpots from the best bitcoin casino. As given how things stand right now, he will be out of contract next month meaning that his scheduled title defence against Nic Nemeth at the upcoming Slammiversary could be his final bow.

Later on Wednesday, the wrestling rumour mill began speculating that former WWE Smackdown head writer, Brian James, – better known to fans as Road Dogg – had been summarily tapped up and could now be taking over from Dreamer after being approached. On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer admitted that this was more than possible, even though TNA must have obviously decided against mentioning it in their original departure press release confirmation if it was, in fact, true.

He did however bite back against suggestions that the workforce reduction would have been driven by cost cutting measures and budget reductions, as he was very sure that if Road Dogg was coming in it would not be for a cent less than Dreamer was on.

With the June 28 TNA Slammiversary quickly approaching on the calendar, whatever the true reasons are behind all these changes, there is no denying that it is very ill timed in reality but wrestling fans will just have to see how it all plays out, and hope that all the turmoil and confusion was all for the better.

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