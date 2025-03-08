Former AEW wrestler Bear Boulder, real name Thomas Wansaw, was previously fired following his arrest for domestic battery by strangulation. However, Pwinsider is reporting that the case has been closed, and no charges will be filed.

On March 6, Katrina Teressa Mosciski, Assistant State Attorney for the Ninth Judicial Circuit of Florida, confirmed the decision. The filing stated that the case was deemed unsuitable for prosecution, and the records would be cleared. The victim of the incident also signed a statement on January 15, requesting that the charges be dismissed, which was added to court records on February 28.

The filing reads, “COMES NOW the State of Florida, by and through the undersigned Assistant State Attorney and states that: 1. From the investigation which has been made, it is the opinion of the writer that this case is not suitable for prosecution. 2. This action is taken to clear the records and to release subject’s bond if any has been posted responsive to the above charge(s). If in custody, defendant should be released. PROVIDED THERE ARE NO OTHER CHARGES OR HOLDS AGAINST HIM.”

The victim of the strangulation incident stated, “I am by the execution of this document, advising the State Attorney’s Office, Orange County, Florida that I do not desire the case to be prosecuted further, and request the charges be dismissed.“

On March 7, Lio Rush filed to trademark the term ‘CRU.’ This is the name of his tag team with Action Andretti in AEW.

You can check out the official trademark description below:

Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes

Adam Copeland has defended AEW’s storytelling, pushing back against criticism that the promotion lacks compelling narratives.

While AEW is often praised for its wrestling, Copeland emphasized that storytelling is a key aspect of their product, even if it’s overlooked by detractors.

While speaking with Jon Alba of Sports Illustrated, Copeland said the ongoing feud between Swerve Strickland and Ricochet is a prime example of AEW’s commitment to storytelling. He said,

“Everybody can have a good match if you’re at this stage, you know? People can do wrestling holds. It’s when to do them. Do you know the right place? The right time? All of those things. That becomes easier when you have a storyline built into it. So you look at like, Ricochet and Swerve, and yeah, they can have a spectacular match. But man, it’s going to mean so much more now because of Nana and Jimmy Rave’s robe. So you add that element of story to it. That, I’ve always said, makes the match that much more.”

He continued, “I see a guy like Hangman do it in every one of his angles, you know, Swerve, you know, and I see what Ricochet has gotten from coming over and having some freedom to be able to start trying to create. And obviously, it was there that whole time,” he said. “To see Toni Storm create this just amazing character, this fun, vibrant thing that’s totally different. So it’s not old, you know, it’s always there. It’s always going to need to be there.”