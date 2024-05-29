“All Ego” Ethan Page is no longer “#AllElite.”

In fact, he’s jumped-ship.

During this week’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network, the former AEW star made a surprise debut, attacking NXT World Champion Trick Williams and unveiling himself as the culprit responsible for a number of recent mystery attacks.

PWInsider.com is reporting that it has been confirmed that “All Ego” Ethan Page has signed on the dotted line with WWE.

Page was at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida last week “under the cover of extreme darkness” and signed his deal with the company in the past few days.

