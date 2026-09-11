Harley Cameron, Megan Bayne and Glacier are among the guests announced for the next All Elite Comedy show.

RJ City revealed the lineup on September 10, with Lena Kross and Daniel Garcia also joining the bill. City and Colt Cabana will host the Pro Wrestling Tees presentation on Friday, September 25 at the Lincoln Lodge in Chicago.

The show begins at 10 p.m. Central, or 11 p.m. Eastern. The venue’s ticket listing gives a 9:30 p.m. Central door time and a scheduled 90-minute performance.

Tickets are listed as sold out. City also confirmed that status when sharing the guest announcement.

The Lincoln Lodge is located at 2040 North Milwaukee Avenue. The event takes place the night before AEW All Out, giving the performers a stage appearance ahead of the pay-per-view weekend.

For fans who already hold VIP tickets, the organizer lists a poster signed by the participants, a Pro Wrestling Tees crate gift and early access for seating among the package benefits.

Sources: RJ City’s lineup announcement; The Lincoln Lodge event listing.