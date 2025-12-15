All Elite Wrestling is officially bringing one of its major pay-per-view events north of the border.

AEW announced that Dynasty will take place at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, marking the first time the event has ever been held in Canada.

The show is scheduled for Sunday, April 12, 2026, and will be broadcast live worldwide.

Rogers Arena issued the following announcement to promote the event:

SHOW ANNOUNCEMENT‼️ All Elite Wrestling makes its return to Vancouver as AEW presents: DYNASTY at Rogers Arena on Sunday, April 12, 2026. Experience the energy of AEW live, featuring the world’s top wrestling stars in an action-packed night broadcast live around the world. Tickets on sale Monday, December 22 at 10:00am PT.

It’s a notable milestone for the company, as Dynasty continues to grow as a flagship AEW event with its first-ever Canadian edition.

And Vancouver won’t be the only Canadian stop on the tour.

AEW also confirmed additional dates leading into Dynasty:

* AEW Dynamite & Collision on April 1 at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

* AEW Dynamite & Collision on April 8 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

