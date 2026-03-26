Another long-running piece of AEW content has quietly come to an end.

AEW Unrestricted, the company’s official weekly podcast that launched back in 2020, has officially wrapped up following the release of its final episode on Thursday.

The show, hosted by Aubrey Edwards and Will Washington, closes the book on a six-year run that produced more than 300 episodes centered around talent interviews and pay-per-view previews.

The final installment saw Edwards and Washington reflect on the podcast’s journey, while also making it clear that this is not the end of their presence within AEW.

Both emphasized they will remain active in their respective roles behind the scenes, with Edwards continuing her on-screen duties as a referee and Washington working as Wrestling Administration Coordinator.

While Unrestricted is ending, fans can expect more content in the same space.

Washington and Edwards teased that AEW is already planning additional podcast projects, with both suggesting that new concepts are in development that align with ideas fans have been requesting for years.

End of an era.

But not the end of AEW podcasts.