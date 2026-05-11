AEW has officially taken legal action against TrillerTV over millions of dollars in alleged unpaid revenue.

According to a lawsuit filed on April 29 in Duval County Court in Florida, AEW claims that TrillerTV and its parent company, Triller Group, Inc., owe the promotion nearly $5 million tied to AEW pay-per-view sales and the now-defunct AEW Plus subscription service.

The filing alleges that Triller used revenue generated from AEW content to fund other ventures instead of paying the company what it was contractually owed. One of those ventures reportedly included a social media platform that ultimately failed to gain traction.

AEW is pursuing several claims in the lawsuit, including breach of contract, unjust enrichment, and tortious interference.

Additional details included in the filing revealed AEW’s revenue split agreements with the streaming platform. AEW reportedly received 75% of domestic pay-per-view net revenue, 65% from international sales, and 60% of AEW Plus subscription revenue, with Triller keeping the remaining share.

AEW Plus was officially discontinued in April 2026 after AEW launched its new MyAEW platform in March.

The lawsuit also references an April 2026 legal demand from AEW’s outside counsel claiming that Triller owed $4,988,989.13, with the amount continuing to accrue interest at 2% per month under the terms of the agreement.

The situation comes as additional legal issues involving Triller continue to surface. Flipps Media Inc., the company behind TrillerTV, previously filed its own lawsuit against Triller Group, claiming the streaming service had effectively been abandoned. Court filings in that case also stated that Flipps Media is insolvent and unable to pay its debts.

(H/T: Brandon Thurston and POST Wrestling)