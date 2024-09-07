All Elite Wrestling has registered to file for an interesting new trademark.

On Friday, September 6, 2024, AEW filed to trademark “AEW: Shockwave” for purposes of “entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests.”

It is unclear how the company plans to utilize this trademark.

Featured below is the official description of the filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on 9/6:

“Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of live professional wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of professional wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of professional wrestling.”

We will keep you posted as updates regarding “AEW: Shockwave” continue to surface.