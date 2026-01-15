It’s official.

The Rascalz are now ‘#AllElite.’

Ahead of this week’s AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage special event in Phoenix, AZ., reports surfaced online regarding The Rascalz signing with AEW and being backstage at the show.

Just before the highly-anticipated main event of the January 14, 2026 broadcast of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS and HBO Max prime time program, which saw MJF vs. Bandido for the AEW World Championship, a brief vignette aired to promote the arrival of former longtime TNA Wrestling veterans The Rascalz in AEW.

When the show returned from a commercial break just prior to the MJF vs. Bandido main event title tilt, a quick vignette aired. It featured a colorful mushroom dancing around on an all-black background on an empty screen. A graphic then popped up reading, “The Rascalz …coming soon to AEW.”

The commentary duo of Excalibur and Bryan Danielson briefly drove home the information as the show transitioned into the ring entrances for the AEW World Championship main event.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage Results 1/14/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

