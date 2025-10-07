Could Santos Escobar already be AEW-bound?

While no “#AllElite” graphic or Tony Khan-led post on X has been made quite yet, with Santos Escobar’s contract with WWE having just expired as of Midnight, there are already rumors making the rounds about the possibility.

In a post shared via his official X account on Tuesday morning, La Faccion Ingobernable leader RUSH teased the addition of some new members to the group.

“The time has come for LFI to get bigger,” RUSH wrote. “We will rule the world⏳.”

The group currently includes RUSH, Dralistico, The Beast Mortos, and Sammy Guevara. RUSH and Guevara currently hold the ROH World Tag Team Championships.

The faction’s history runs deep.

The original Los Ingobernables was formed in 2014 in CMLL by RUSH and Andrade El Idolo, who has since returned to AEW following his own recent WWE departure, but appears to have aligned himself with The Don Callis Family.

That history and the timing of the aforementioned RUSH post on X has fueled speculation that RUSH could be looking to rebuild or expand his AEW version of the faction with the addition of Santos Escobar.

Following RUSH’s cryptic post, fan speculation quickly turned toward newly minted free agent Santos Escobar.

Escobar has never been an official member of Los Ingobernables or LFI, but he did share the ring with RUSH and La Sombra (Andrade) several times in CMLL between 2010 and 2012. The timing of RUSH’s tease and Escobar’s recent WWE departure has led many to connect the dots.

Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed the possibility during Tuesday’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio on F4WOnline.com, saying there are people within WWE who believe Escobar is AEW-bound.

“They’ve been expecting him to leave for some time,” Meltzer said. “They obviously took him away from Angel and Berto for that very reason, not expecting him to stay. He’s gone and I do know people there, it’s multiple people there, who expect him to go to AEW. I don’t know if he does or he doesn’t.”

While nothing is confirmed, RUSH’s teaser and the chatter surrounding Santos Escobar’s free agency have certainly sparked interest in what could be next for La Faccion Ingobernable in AEW.

AEW returns tonight at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max with their special AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday show at their home base of Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.